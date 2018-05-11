Kate Hudson's Trainer on How to Get Fit in Time for Your Summer Vacay

What's your go-to excuse for not being in shape? Not enough time on your hands? Is your gym too far?

Whatever it may be, after taking a class with Jason Wimberly, the self-titled "King of Lean," or sitting down with him for 20 minutes (as in our case), you'll struggle to find the words to excuse your unhealthy ways. The trainer, who works with Kate Hudson, Selma Blair and Sonoya Mizuno to name a few, doesn't force his clients into a lifestyle of restriction. There isn't a crazy diet involved. You don't have to workout three times a day. You just have to do your morning workout, which you can do at home or on the go.

In three words, he puts it simply: "Detox, retox, repeat."

To prove his unique concept of fitness, the trainer is joining W Hotels on their Fuel Weekend in Punta Mita, Mexico, which includes workout classes with the pros, spa treatments, beach parties, zip-lining and an open bar. The all-expense trip, from May 25-28, will cost you over $2,000, but according to Jason, the lifestyle is free.