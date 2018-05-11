Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in a See-Through Dress at 2018 Cannes Film Festival

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 11, 2018

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Kendall Jenner left her bra at home as she stepped out for an event during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The 22-year-old supermodel attended the Chopard Secret Night event on Friday night in a green, see-through dress. Kendall, who has been living it up in Cannes for the last few days, left little to the imagination as she hit the black carpet at the event.

"oops," Kendall captioned a photo of herself in the outfit on Instagram.

Kendall paired the ensemble with Chopard jewelry, black Christian Louboutin heels and styled her hair in loose curls.

This outfit is reminiscent of Kendall's La Perla Haute Couture dress that she wore to the 2017 Met Gala, which was made of just thread and crystals.

Kendall Jenner Admits It's Weird Kylie Jenner Had a Baby Before Her

Kendall Jenner, Cannes

Instagram

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

BACKGRID

Earlier on in the day on Friday, Kendall was photographed hanging by the water with friends at the Cap-Eden-Roc Hotel.

Photos show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rockin' a one-piece swimsuit and Ray-Ban sunglasses as she spent time in the sun with her pals.

Before arriving in France, Kendall was in New York City for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, where she struck a pose in an Off-White ensemble.

On Tuesday, Kendall attended The Business of Fashion dinner in NYC alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

