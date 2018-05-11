Inside Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge's Romantic Mexican Getaway

Recently reunited couple Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge took a trip Mexico this week to celebrate The Hills alum's birthday.

A source tell E! News exclusively that Patridge, who turned 33 on May 9, wanted to celebrate her birthday and the rekindling of her romance with the singer with a private getaway, away from Southern California.

"It's a romantic getaway just for the two of them," the source reveals. The insider confirms that romantic feelings between the duo have accelerated quickly and the two are officially a couple once again.

Patridge chose to celebrate at Vidanta Los Cabos because she has a friend who works at Omnia Dayclub inside the Mexican resort, according to the insider, who adds that Patridge and Cabrera have "been enjoying their alone time together."