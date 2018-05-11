EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge's Romantic Mexican Getaway

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., May. 11, 2018 3:00 PM

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Recently reunited couple Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge took a trip Mexico this week to celebrate The Hills alum's birthday.

A source tell E! News exclusively that Patridge, who turned 33 on May 9, wanted to celebrate her birthday and the rekindling of her romance with the singer with a private getaway, away from Southern California.

"It's a romantic getaway just for the two of them," the source reveals. The insider confirms that romantic feelings between the duo have accelerated quickly and the two are officially a couple once again.

Patridge chose to celebrate at Vidanta Los Cabos because she has a friend who works at Omnia Dayclub inside the Mexican resort, according to the insider, who adds that Patridge and Cabrera have "been enjoying their alone time together."

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera ''Getting Pretty Serious'' as She Attends His Concert

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

After arriving Tuesday, Patridge and Cabrera shared dinner at Casa Calavera, the resort's beachfront restaurant, before heading back to their suite. 

On Patridge's birthday, the couple kicked off the day with a romantic room service breakfast served on their oceanfront balcony. Patridge spent her birthday Wednesday pampering herself with treatments at the spa inside Vidanta Los Cabos. 

"This trip is all about relaxing on the beach and rekindling their love," the source shares with us.

That night the couple celebrated her birthday dinner at Herringbone, where Patridge was given a special birthday ice cream pastry puff. 

How Audrina Patridge Bounced Back From Her Worst Year Ever

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

The celebrations continued on Thursday afternoon at Omnia Dayclub where the couple partied beachside in an exclusive two-story villa reserved solely for the two of them.

"They have been enjoying each other's company the entire time, looking extremely happy to be together," the insider tells us. "They were in constant physical contact with one another and not shy about showing affection."

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

"She's definitely feeling secure and confident with their relationship," the insider says.

After their afternoon at the club, the couple headed back to Casa Calavera. After leaving the restaurant, they moved off to the nearby Shore Bar where they played Jenga together and sipped hibiscus margaritas.

Patridge, who filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan in September, has been spending time with Cabrera over the last month. The duo, who were first linked in 2010, are said to be "getting pretty serious."

A birthday getaway sounds pretty serious to us!

