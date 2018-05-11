Emilia Clarke "Freaked Out" Over Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2018 Met Gala

Even Emilia Clarke has her fan-girl moments!

We caught up with the actress at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Thursday night and she spilled on everything from her 2018 Met Gala experience to Game of Thrones.

Clarke attended fashion's biggest event on Monday but it was her proximity to a certain celeb that caused her to lose her cool.

"Sarah Jessica Parker was at my table and I freaked out!" Clarke told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "I was within touching distance of her and Rihanna. I'm done, I can die now."

It was also hard not to notice the Game of Thrones star's blonde hair, hinting that season 8 of the hit show is underway.

"I'm literally filming right now," she said, adding that she still wears a wig despite her recent dye job. While Clarke remained tight-lipped on what we can expect from the final season, she revealed that she's not prepared for it to end!