Bella Hadid and The Weeknd "Never Lost Touch": Inside Their "Flirty" Relationship

"They had some drinks and were dancing and talking," the insider continues. "He had his arm around her waist and was pulling her in close. She was touching his face and stroking it. They kissed a few times passionately. They left Magnum Beach together at the end of the night. They didn't care who was watching. There were cameras all over and they didn't mind."

This news comes just weeks after the exes crossed paths at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together," a source told us at the time. The insider also added at the time that the exes had been "secretly seeing each other recently" but that they "are not official." A separate source also shared that The Weeknd is enjoying the single life and not serious with anyone.