Jennifer Aniston Has a Girls' Night Out With Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 11, 2018 10:13 AM

Jennifer Aniston

It was ladies night for this star-studded group. 

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Coxand Ellen DeGeneresheaded out on the town Thursday night for a gal pal dinner at Los Angeles hot spot, Craig's. The Friends co-stars and the daytime talk show host were all spotted leaving the restaurant. Despite their famous faces, they kept a low-profile in laid-back black ensembles. 

The Yellow Birds actress and comedian were also spotted at Portia De Rossi's launch party for her new art company, General Public. de Rossi also joined the ladies for dinner.  

According to a source, they were seated in the back corner of the restaurant, where they could dine with privacy. The wine was flowing and several dishes were brought out.

"Jen and Courteney were catching up, and were both very talkative," the source described, noting Aniston seemed to be in a great mood. "She seemed really happy to be with Courteney and catch up. Everyone was in good spirits," the insider added. "Ellen was the life of the party once she arrived. The girls were really excited to see her, and she brought excitement to their dinner. The girls were laughing the entire night."

Jennifer Aniston's Best Roles

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Courteney Cox

It seems Aniston's famous longtime friends are keeping her company following her split from husband of two years, Justin Theroux. The former couple announced the news nearly three months ago. 

Since then, Aniston has been living her life as usual. "They have completely moved on and are not looking back. They are working out their financial affairs privately and hope to come to a resolution relatively quickly," a source told E! News in March. "Jen and Justin are both moving on full speed ahead." 

In particular, the star enjoys her privacy with yoga sessions at her house and visits from friends. In addition to star-studded birthday gatherings, Aniston also partakes in "Sunday night dinners" with Cox and their gal pals "whenever possible," the source noted. 

"She is doing just fine and will be ok. She has a lot of great people in her life who are very supportive and who she considers family," the source also tells E! News. 

Case in point: Thursday night's dinner. 

