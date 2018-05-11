Why Tracee Ellis Ross Kept Her Distance From SZA at the Met Gala

In head-to-toe Versace, SZA sizzled on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. "Ashley Graham was freaking out over SZA," an eyewitness tells E! News. "It was a really funny fan girl moment. When they got to the top of the stairs, Ashley was yelling her name to get a picture together."

But Graham wasn't the only celebrity excited to see the "All the Stars" singer at the star-studded event. Tracee Ellis Ross, who turned heads in a Michael Kors gown, Loriblu heels and Repossi jewelry, made sure to get a photo with SZA inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night. But, as the black-ish actress explained on Conan Thursday, getting close to SZA proved to be more dangerous than she'd anticipated. "I love me some SZA! We took a selfie together, and I don't know if you can tell, but that beautiful headpiece she has on was so sharp on the ends. In our selfie, she caught on to a tuft of my hair. I was like, 'Oh, God!'" she said. "So, when a photographer came over to take a picture, I was like, 'I'm not falling for that s--t again!'"