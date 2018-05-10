Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Kissing at Cannes Film Festival

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 10, 2018 7:41 PM

We've seen London, we've seen France, but do we see Bella Hadid and The Weeknd getting busy in Cannes?

It would appear so, as the supermodel and R&B singer were spotted locking lips at an after-party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Hadid reunited with her ex-boyfriend at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on Promenade de la Croisette Thursday evening, proving that the pair has (at the very least) stayed in touch following their 2016 split

The 21-year-old looked executive chic in a mini-dress and oversized blazer, which she paired with black pumps and hoop earrings. Following their mid-party makeout sesh, the couple was photographed leaving together. 

Ooh la la! 

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Bella Hadid, 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Magnum x Alexander Wang party

Jonathan Hordle/PA/Magnum

Just last month, Bella and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) crossed paths at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where a source told E! News they were "kissing all night."

"Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together," the source revealed. The insider added that the exes have "secretly seeing each other recently" but that they "are not official." Meanwhile, a separate source said the "Starboy" performer was "enjoying the single life" after his breakup with Selena Gomez in 2017. 

Regardless, we're told Hadid is just happy to have the 3-time Grammy winner back in her life. "They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship," our source said at the time. 

Who knows what the future holds, but this moment sure looks steamy! 

