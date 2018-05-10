Khloe Kardashian Gives First Sneak Peek at Baby True Thompson

Instagram
There she is!
Khloe Kardashian shared a few snapshots of herself with her newborn baby girl, True Thompson, earlier this evening.
The proud new mama was showing off the latest filter on Snapchat when she gave fans a glimpse at her firstborn.
One month after welcoming her daughter into the world, Khloe has been far more active on social media and has been spotted out and about in Cleveland over the last week.
Earlier today, the 33-year-old opened up about hitting the gym with her trainer for the first time since giving birth and she didn't hide the fact that the initial transition was bumpier than she had originally expected.
"It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like that I'm evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind," she shared. "It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Oh, man..."
Khloe added, "I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings. No two days are the same. True is so great but still I can't predict if she is going to sleep the full two hours or if she's hungry."
Finally, the new mama explained to her fans that she's doing to be staying focused and wanted to bring her followers along for the journey:
"I'm going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong. I want mind, body and soul to be lined up and zen. And I'm trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl."
Go, Koko, go!