Jessie James Decker's Brother John Involved in Near-Fatal Car Crash

by McKenna Aiello & Ashley Lewin | Thu., May. 10, 2018 5:31 PM
Jessie James Decker's little brother is counting his blessings.
Just days ago, John James was in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. when he suffered a seizure behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle and caused it to roll. John first recalled the terrifying ordeal on Instagram, which he tells E! News in an exclusive interview has really put his life into renewed perspective.
The 23-year-old said he was "feeling so good" and on his way to the gym after spending time in a UV sauna when "all of a sudden" he began seizing.
"The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn't control my body," John shared with us. "I remember thinking there was nothing I could do."
John continued, "I was conscious, but it was the smallest amount of consciousness I can describe. I had no idea what was happening. One minute I felt super healthy and on top of the world and the next my car was totaled."
After alerting his fiancée Ali to the crash she ran the half mile to the scene, where he was taken to the hospital for further testing. "I am all about health and fitness," he explained. "I own a health and fitness company so this is the last thing I expected. I don't have a history of this, it was a complete crazy thing that happened."
James said his entire family was "freaking out," and that his older sister Sydney Rae James rushed to his side with her newborn daughter.
John said he's feeling "lucky to be alive" and wants others to know that tomorrow is never guaranteed. "Here's what people don't understand. We all know we're gonna pass away one day, but I guarantee you if really lived like you could die any minute then you'd live a hell of a lot differently," he said.
One day later the couple flew to Hawaii, where they are enjoying wedding planning.
Jessie has not commented publicly on her brother's accident, but we bet she's sent him lots of love and support through it all.
