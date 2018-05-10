Rihanna's L.A. Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Stayed the Night

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 10, 2018 4:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, Milan

Simone Comi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

A burglary was reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills mansion on Thursday morning, authorities confirmed to E! News. 

The Los Angeles Police Department says an individual, who TMZ reports appeared to have spent the night inside the singer's residence, was arrested and booked on residential burglary and trespassing. Police were allegedly notified to the intruder after her alarm system was thought to have been tampered with. According to the outlet, Rihanna was not home during the incident. 

In August 2017, the 9-time Grammy winner purchased her Los Angeles property for $6.8 million. The contemporary style estate, which is 7,130 square-feet, sits on close to a half-acre overlooking the Sunset Strip. 

Photos

Rihanna's Hollywood Hills Mansion

The terrifying break-in comes just days after the "Love on the Brain" performer served as a co-chair for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She dressed as the pope in a beaded Margiela mini-dress with a full skirt, jacket and matching bishop's hat. 

Aside from today's events, it's an exciting time for Rih-Rih. She is just hours away from launching her first lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty. Much like her Fenty cosmetics line, products are expected to sell out almost immediately. 

Rihanna has not commented on the burglary. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Crime , Arrests , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
David Labrava

Sons of Anarchy Star David Labrava's Teenage Son Commits Suicide

ESC: Cannes 2018, Best Beauty, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o's Berry Beauty Tops Cannes 2018 Makeup Looks

John Mayer

John Mayer Dishes on Kanye West, Shawn Mendes and "Selectively" Retiring

ESC: Jessica Alba, Rebecca Minkoff

Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Closet Tour: Tips for Small Spaces

Tyra Banks, Lisa Bonet, Paper Magazine, 2018

Tyra Banks and Her Mom Recreate Famous Mother-Daughter Photos for Mother's Day

Amal Clooney, Watermark Conference for Women 2018

Amal Clooney Expresses the Power of Courage During Commencement Week

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.