Sons of Anarchy Star David Labrava's Teenage Son Commits Suicide

A GoFundMe page has now been set up in memory of Tycho.

"On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn't know how to ask for help," the page reads. "An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him! Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other."

The message on the GoFundMe page continues, "Tycho's last wish was 'give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization'...so, that's exactly where it's going! Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what's hiding behind someone's smile. 100% of your donations will join Tycho's and go to a depression and bipolar organization."