John Mayer Dishes on Kanye West, Shawn Mendes and "Selectively" Retiring

Mayer also opened up about West and seeing him in the studio for the first time earlier in his career.

"Let's just create an environment where we talk about Kanye as a creative entity from inside the room," Lowe said.

"Easily done," Mayer replied to Lowe. "One of the first times I saw him in the studio he had a laptop in his arm, and he said 'listen to this.' It was an instrumental of 'Gold Digger' and he rapped along to it perfectly, it was perfect. I've just heard him do stuff. So Kanye's thing, I don't want pretend like I know him super well but I don't imagine this changes in somebody as a creative. The veil that hangs between what you know and what you don't in terms of creating for him is so frigging thin that I understand his excitement artistically because he can pull anything into existence that he wants."