Bella Hadid Is Really Feeling This $17 Gold Necklace

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 10, 2018 3:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bella Hadid

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

While the Cannes Film Festival is known for its exclusivity and high fashion couture, Bella Hadid mixes high and low like a pro.

Attending a press conference for the Magnum's "Take Pleasure Seriously" campaign, the model wore her summer's best: a white dress with a scoop neckline and frilled hem with Alexander Wang beaded pumps. She kept her look simple and sweet by opting out of earrings and adding a simple herringbone gold chain.

While purchasing celeb looks (especially those worn at Cannes) is usually out-of-reach or off-budget, the star's jewelry is actually super affordable. The 8 Other Reasons Kim Chain is only $17, and can be worn alone or layered with other chains.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Street Style

ESC: Bella Hadid

AM/Splash News

This isn't the first time we've seen the youngest Hadid sister rock the necklace. Back in the states, she wore it with a white top and jeans, once again, keeping it simple. This time, however, she added gold hoops and tortoise oval-shaped sunglasses for a casual summer look.

She also wore the chain sunbathing with her model BFFs, wearing an orange triangle bikini and white scrunchie.

It's easy to say this model wears this chain often, and for less than $20, you can, too. Shop her look below! 

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

8 Other Reasons

Bella's exact necklace: Kim Chain, $17

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Zoë Chicco

14k Gold Wire Choker Necklace, $950 

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Macy's

14k Gold Necklace, 20" Flat Herringbone Chain, Now $168

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Kendra Scott

Graham Choker Necklace In Gold, $110

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Baublebar

Geo Metal Chain Necklace, $38

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Gorjana

Playa Beaded Choker, $60

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid's Necklace, Market

Missguided

Gold Look Simple Choker, $9

RELATED ARTICLE: Would You Rock This Bella Hadid-Approved Designer Ice Cooler?

RELATED ARTICLE: Zendaya Converts This Popular Denim Trend into a Summer Shirt

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Jessica Alba, Rebecca Minkoff

Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Closet Tour: Tips for Small Spaces

ESC: Bella Hadid, Alexander Wang

Would You Rock This Bella Hadid-Approved Designer Ice Cooler?

ESC: Zendaya, Dare to Wear

Zendaya Converts This Popular Denim Trend into a Summer Shirt

ESC: WTF, Met Gala 2018, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Bella Hadid

Met Gala 2018 Style Superlatives: What the Fashion Weighs In

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

How to Get Ombre Beach Waves: Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Jen Atkin Explains

Exclusive: Ashley Graham Gets Met Gala Ready

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Renovating Her Mom's House May Make You Shed a Tear

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.