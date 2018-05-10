Would You Rock This Bella Hadid-Approved Designer Ice Cooler?

It's a handbag! It's an ice cooler! It's Alexander Wang's latest offering!

Following the trend of food-container-turned-luxury-accessory (think: Moschino lunch pails or Simon Miller paper-bag-like leather clutches), the designer has teamed up with ice cream brand Magnum to create a limited-edition, handmade cooler. This isn't your picnic-variety storage. Like most pieces created by Wang, the cooler bag is edgy, covered in black leather and endorsed by a celebrity It Girl. Bella Hadid was tapped to model in the campaign photos and stars in a short film, alongside the designer, which celebrates both the craftsmanship of the ice cream and collection.

In Cannes Thursday, Bella joined the designer to celebrate the Magnum x Alexander Wang collaboration.