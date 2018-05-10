Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill Defends Her Alleged Lack of Interest in Puerto Rico and Her Egg Order

Carole Radziwill is setting the record straight.

After last night's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, fans have been left wondering two things about ol' Cool Carole. 1. Did she really not express any interest in Bethenny Frankel's humanitarian efforts in Puerto Rico, as alleged by her former BFF B? And 2. What the heck is up with her egg order?

Well, she addresses both queries in her latest blog post on Bravo's website. And while the answer to the latter has an easy explanation—"I seem crazy, no? Clearly I'm not having a good week."—it's her response to the former that takes up the bulk of her essay and has us wondering what was really going on between the estranged friends when cameras weren't rolling.