Kim Kardashian Fears Upsetting Tristan Thompson Over New Khloe Kardashian Comments

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 10:05 AM
Kim Kardashian doesn't make the same mistake twice.
Recently, when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim was asked to comment on Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity. "I don't even know how to describe it. It's so f--ked up," she told Ellen DeGeneres in defense of her sister, Khloe Kardashian. "I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved [to Cleveland], and I've seen her be in a really tough situation before in her last relationship [with ex-husband Lamar Odom]." Kim said she treated Tristan like family and was "rooting" for him.
In a sneak peek from Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim offered new insight into Khloe's life after scandal. "Honestly, she's so focused on her baby. Her baby is gorgeous. Gorgeous!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed. "So, you know, she's so happy."
Knowing Kim to be an "honest" person, Ryan Seacrest asked, "Is there any part of you that roots for Khloe and Tristan?" As her smile betrayed her feelings, Kim replied, "Yeah, I mean…" The audience began to laugh, prompting Kim to explain why she was choosing her words more carefully in this interview. "OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I'm going to...yes, I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love," Kim told Ryan and Kelly Ripa. "I'm always rooting for families."
"As your attorney," Kelly joked, "that's a great answer!"
In another preview from Friday's episode, Kim said her husband Kanye West is "doing really good," in spite of his recent interviews and controversial tweets. "He's in Wyoming recording. He has a couple albums, so he's just focused on that," she assured the co-hosts. "I will say, he gave me my first gray this week, and I am blaming that on him! But no, he's doing really good."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!