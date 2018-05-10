Chris Brown Sued by Woman Who Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted at His House

A woman is suing Chris Brown claiming she was sexually assaulted at the rapper's home.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the plaintiff referred to as "Jane Doe" is suing the performer and Lowell Grissom Jr. for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and assault.

"Our client was invited to attend an 'after party' at a recording studio to meet defendant Grissom also known as Young Lo and defendant Brown. When she arrived at the studio, her phone was taken away from her. She was told that Brown did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio. Our client alleges in the lawsuit that she was forced to go to Brown's home because she perceived that she would only be able to retrieve her phone there," attorney Gloria Allred alleged in a press conference captured by TMZ. "Brown handed each female guest including plaintiff a clear pill filled with white powder and instructed them to take it to have a 'good time.' Plaintiff did not follow these instructions and declined to consume the pill or pills."

According to Gloria, the plaintiff became "scared and intimated" when she saw the defendants in possession of multiple guns in the house. She also felt "intimidated by the aggressive behavior" of some of Brown's guests.