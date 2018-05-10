Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Is Engaged to Director Ian Jordan: All the Details

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is engaged, his rep confirms to E! News.

Brown proposed while throwing a surprise 40th birthday party for director Ian Jordan at SBE Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood. "Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS!" he told E! News. "He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"

"You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader. You made me feel like I could do anything," Brown told Jordan, according to Entertainment Tonight. Brown got down on one knee to pop the question and gave his partner of eight years one black and one silver David Yurman band; he got himself the same rings and had the matching bands engraved. With tears streaming down his cheeks, Brown looked into his eyes and said, "I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?"