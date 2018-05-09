The Real Housewives of New York City and the Weirdest Breakfast Ever With Carole and Tinsley

"I want three eggs any style," she declared. "I'm not sure of the style. What are my options?"

After hearing some options, of which hard-boiled was not one, she asked if she could get them hard-boiled.

"But three hard-boiled is a lot. Two. Two hard boiled. I'm sorry, one hard-boiled, and then other two in my order, can those be scrambled? And can you mix the scrambled part? Don't make it touch the hard-boiled egg part. I want that hard-boiled. I love this place!"

Then it was Tinsley's turn. Or was it?!

"May I just have the avocado toast please?"

The waitress then informed Tinsley, the orderer of the food, that the avocado toast comes with cheese.

"No cheese!" Carole exclaimed in disgust before Tinsley even had a chance.