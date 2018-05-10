How to Get Ombre Beach Waves: Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Jen Atkin Explains

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's no need to hit the beach to catch the perfect waves.

E! News caught up with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin—you've undoubtedly seen her work on the Kardashians, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber—to give us that yacht-riding, ombre look…without paying the big bucks Chrissy Teigen may shell out for lighter, effortless-looking tresses.

First, start with clean, towel-dried, damp hair. Then apply Sun of Beach Ombré Spray, the latest launch from the Ouai founder's hair collection, from mid strand to the ends.

"You want to make sure you don't spray directly at the root because—no one knows this— but when you get your hair color done, the heat from your scalp actually lifts faster than your mid-length does," noted the pro. 

Photos

Festival-Ready Celebrity Hairstyles That Will Actually Make You Stand Out

ESC: Jen Atkin Tutorial

Ouai

Next, use a diffuser to heat the hair. In a few days, you should see your hair go two to four shades lighter.

"It'll get you through ‘til your next highlight appointment," said Jen.

For the girl who needs immediate results, the stylist suggested using a texture mist, like Wave Spray, to create girl-on-the-go beach waves. 

"I like to take one-inch sections, start from the bottom, leave the end out, and just bend the hair back and forth, kind of like an accordion, and just place it gently in the diffuser.

The end result: sun-kissed, effortless waves—no curling iron or hours in the sun needed!

Ouai Sun of Beach is available at Sephora and theouai.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: Lala Kent, Kyle Richards and More Bravolebrities Share Their Moms' Beauty Advice

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Style Collective , Life/Style , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Renovating Her Mom's House May Make You Shed a Tear

ESC: Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz

Best Dressed Stars at Cannes 2018: Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore and More

ESC: Lala Kent

Lala Kent, Kyle Richards and More Bravolebrities Share Their Moms' Beauty Advice

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Shares Kelly Ripa's Advice Before First Met Gala

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Selena Gomez

In Defense of Selena Gomez's Met Gala 2018 Look, Faux Tan Included

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Mindy Kaling, Beauty

Heavenly Prices: 12 Drugstore Products on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

ESC: Yara Shahidi

How Yara Shahidi Achieved a Heavenly Glow at the Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.