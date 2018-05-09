Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:02 PM

Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together!

TMZ reports the Australian model gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, May 7. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Hart, according to the outlet. 

Kerr is no stranger to motherhood, as she shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom

Last November news broke that Miranda and the Snapchat CEO's brood would soon be growing. A spokesperson shared with us at the time, "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Two months later, the 35-year-old would debut her baby bump at a 2018 Golden Globes after-party. 

Photos

Miranda Kerr's Street Style

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kerr opened up about the unforgettable time in their lives.

She said Flynn was "so excited" to welcome a sibling, recalling, "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first.' The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"

Miranda and Evan tied the knot last May in front of 45 family members and friends. The mom-to-be "has always wanted more children" and "can't wait to give Flynn a sibling," a source previously revealed to E! News. "Miranda and Evan are doing well as a couple. They have a good balance together."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

Congratulations, Miranda and Evan! 

