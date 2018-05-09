Dean Unglert Says He's ''Single AF'' Even After Reuniting With Ex Lesley Murphy

Courtesy of iHeartRadio
Dean Unglert is pumping the brakes on his dating life.
The Bachelor in Paradise star hasn't found much luck in the dating department recently; his latest relationship with Bachelor Winter Games co-star Lesley Murphy ended in April after only four months. On this week's episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean Unglert, the reality TV star said that even after running into Lesley at a charity event, there's not much hope for a future together.
"I'm not dating anyone," he admitted. "I'm single AF. I think that's a very accurate qualification for me."
The 27-year-old also slammed rumors he's dating Kristina Schulman (who he romanced on BiP), The Bachelor's Kendall Long and Miley Cyrus' older sister, Brandi Cyrus.
"This narrative is being put out there by people who have absolutely no idea what they're talking about, which means people that are less informed see that and potentially could believe it, which is just so frustrating," Dean said of the false claims.
He continued, "It just blows my mind where any of this stuff even comes from."
As for reuniting with his ex, Unglert said "everything was good" between them. "We matched funny enough," he explained. "She had this dark green dress that she wore and I walked up to her and said, 'So you decided to match with me for the wedding.' She said I had no idea you were wearing that. It was like the dress she wore out of the limo on Sean Lowe's season and I just randomly picked out my tux out."
"It was fun!" Dean added. "We danced around quite a bit."
So does Unglert envision himself returning to Bachelor in Paradise for a second time? No way.
"As I've said before and as I will continue to say, there is no chance I'm going to Bachelor in Paradise," he explained. "I'll maybe continue to tease the possibility of it but no, come on people. There's no way I'm ever going back there."
