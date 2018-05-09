Outlander Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 9, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Starz

Are you sitting down, Outlander fans? 

Break out your finest scotch because we've got some celebrating to do.

Rejoice, Outlander fans! Starz announced some very good news for fans of the time-travel romance drama on Wednesday: The show has been renewed for two more seasons (five and six!), and you can expect season four to premiere in November 2018. The network also released new images from the upcoming season for your viewing pleasure. 

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in statement.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Starz

Outlander is currently shooting its fourth season on location in Scotland, with the 13-episodes based on the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's series, Drums of Autumn

In December 2017, Outlander released the first teaser for the fourth season, which featured Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and promised, "A new land. A new journey." The fan-favorite couple will be trying to make a home in America when the show returns in November. 

 

Outlander Season 4, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton

Starz

As for the two-season pick-up, fans can expect seasons five and six to both be 12 episodes, each based on their respective source material (the fifth book, The Fiery Cross, and the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes).

Outlander returns for its fourth season in November 2018 on Starz.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News

"13 Reasons Why" Season 2 Trailer Drops & It's Chilling

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

Watch Pauley Perrette's Emotional Message to NCIS Fans After Her Final Episode

In Defense Of

Oxygen's In Defense Of Will Take You Inside Some of the Most Notorious Criminal Cases

Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards

Real Housewives' Biggest Family Feuds: When the Drama Hits Too Close to Home

Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley

Watch Todd Chrisley Reveal His Honest Opinions on Daughter Savannah's New Boyfriend

Mcihael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette

NCIS Fans, Michael Weatherly Can't Believe" Pauley Perrette Left the Show Either

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.