Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Received Equal Pay for Everybody Knows

Penélope Cruz revealed she received the same pay as her husband Javier Bardem for their roles in their new movie Everybody Knows.

When asked if they were paid the same amount at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the 44-year-old actress told reporters, per Variety, "Actually, yes."

In addition to talking about their paychecks, Cruz weighed in on what it's like to work with her husband, whom she's collaborated with since their 1992 film Jamón, Jamón.

"We don't take the characters home at the end of the day," Cruz said, per Variety. "We have similar ways of work. The fact that we know each other and trust each other helps."