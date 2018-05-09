EXCLUSIVE!

Jennifer Lopez Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Show

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Let's get loud because Jennifer Lopez is performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The superstar singer announced the big news during her appearance on this morning's Today show.

Last month, the sultry singer premiered her new song "El Anillo" on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award stage and gave the audience a killer performance, in which the chart-topping popstar was dripping with diamonds.

The 48-year-old triple-threat, who was sold more than 75 million albums during her illustrious career, is no stranger to lending her talents to the Billboard Music Awards stage. She first wowed the crowd when she performed "Waiting for Tonight" at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. She's performed at the award show on several occasions over the years, performing "First Love" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, where she also received the Icon Award.

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Previously announced performers include Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, BTS, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. The show will open with a highly anticipated performance by Ariana Grande.

This year, Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award.

The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, sponsored by T-Mobile, are on sale now. To purchase tickets online, fans should go here.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Met Gala

The Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala Revealed...Kinda

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes Are "Gorgeous!" Vote for Your Favorite Look

Thor, Wonder Woman

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Final 4 Now

Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Venice Film Festival 2017

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Received Equal Pay for Everybody Knows

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

Watch Pauley Perrette's Emotional Message to NCIS Fans After Her Final Episode

Celine Dion, Rene Charles

Céline Dion's Son René-Charles Is a Budding Rap Star on SoundCloud

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Fashionable Family Night With Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.