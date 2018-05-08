Kris Jenner Takes Over Kylie Cosmetics to Unveil ''The Momager'' Collection

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 8, 2018 5:14 PM
Kris Jenner normally lets her daughters steal the spotlight, but this time she's the one standing front and center.
The mom-of-six took over the Kylie Cosmetics (or should we say Kris Cosmetics) Instagram account to make the big announcement that the new collection from the beauty brand, "The Momager," will be released on Mother's Day. She made the grand reveal in a chic video and later shared an inside look at what the lip colors and eyeshadows would look like when she tried swatching for the first time on Kylie's arm.
From lush velvets to rich mattes, the lip colors provide a diverse range of colors that would suit any daughter or mother.
The lipsticks and eyeshadows were given sassy names inspired by the momager herself, with names like "The Middle Finger" and "Your Sister Is Going To Jail." And the cuteness doesn't end there, with the packaging being just as funny and Kardashian-esque as you'd expect.
Naturally, the mother and daughter were playing Kanye West's music while giving followers a preview of the makeup line.
Kris' collection is just one of the many collaborations that Kylie has done with various members of her family. The new mom has even created a line of cosmetics inspired by her baby girl Stormi Webster, along with some help with the swatches from her beau, Travis Scott.
Earlier today, the reality star and her baby daddy were seen engaging in some serious PDA during an afternoon of shopping in New York City. This comes after their "parents' night out" when they got to attend the 2018 Met Gala sans baby Stormi.
The 20-year-old and her rapper boyfriend wore Alexander Wang, which Kylie described as "simple, edgy, young."
What do you think of Kris Cosmetic's newest collection? Let us know in the comments below!
