Heavenly Prices: 12 Drugstore Products on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:17 PM

Believe it or not, not everything on the Met Gala red carpet was super fancy.

Like any makeup lover will tell you, the price of hair and makeup products aren't the best indicators for effectiveness. Finding the perfect beauty routine is such a personal journey, there are probably a few drugstore must-haves that will work better for you than their luxury counterparts. Plus, when you walk out of the house (or, in this case, up the Met Gala stairs), no one can tell whether your concealer is $4 or $400. All that matters is that it works.

Celebrities like Mindy Khaling and Blake Lively, along with their very talented glam squads, have figured out the drugstore products that work of them, trusting these super affordable beauty products in front of hundreds of flashing cameras. Yes, some of the celebs and beauty pros are sponsored by beauty companies, but you can be the judge of how well the product works by taking a closer look at last night's looks.

Check out the celebrities that wore drugstore products on the red carpet and get ready to make a run to your local drugstore (or fill your online cart)!

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Issa Rae, Beauty

Nina Westervelt/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood calls this product "key" making sure the Insecure star's hair was moisturized and flexible to complete her Senegalese-inspired look.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Suave Professionals

Leave-in Conditioner Avocado + Olive Oil, $3

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Kerry Washington, Beauty

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

"Tonight is hands down a skin celebration night so you have to have the right skincare products in order to give that ultra beam gleam," beauty pro Carola Gonzalez said.

To achieve perfect skin on the Neutrogena ambassador, the pro used this concealer and the star's own cheek palette.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer in Deep, $10

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Ashley Graham, Beauty

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

The star's heavenly complexion comes courtesy of this drugstore foundation and makeup artist Allan Avandano.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Revlon

PhotoReady Airbrush Effect Makeup, $9

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Sasha Lane, Beauty

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sasha Lane

Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson used this sculpting paste to delicately brush the actress' baby hairs, making her look like a "whimsical angel."

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Mizani

Lived In Sculpting Paste, $13

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Alicia Vikander, Beauty

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Naselli used this product TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray to protect the actress' hair from any damage.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Tresemme

Biotin Repair & Protect Pre-Styling Spray, $5

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Mindy Kaling, Beauty

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mindy Khaling

Right before the red carpet, "I resprayed Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo at the top of her head to create one final blast of texture and placed the crown," hairstylist Marc Mena revealed. Between the dry shampoo and lots of bobby pins, this crown stayed put on the star's head.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Dove

Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo, $5

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Tiffany Haddish, Beauty

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish

Makeup artist Dionne Wynn used this pressed powder to maintain the star's "virgin skin"-inspired look.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Black/Opal

Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder, $9

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Olivia Munn, Beauty

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

To match her powerful lipstick, manicurist Tracylee used an Essie nail polish.

"Olivia's nails for tonight were inspired by the crusades and their infamous body armor," she said.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Essie

Gel Couture Nail Polish in Model Clicks, $9

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Cardi B, Beauty

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

To finish off the "Bodak Yellow" rapper looks, makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used a drugstore glue on the KISS Lash Couture Triple Push Up lash strips in Teddy.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Kiss Lashes

Ever EZ Lashes Strip Lash Adhesive Clear, $5

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Blake Lively, Beauty

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Lively

For Blake's berry lip (the hero of her makeup), makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used this drugstore must-have.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

L'Oreal Paris

Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Varnished Rosewood, $8

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Janelle Monae, Beauty

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

The singer used a classic drugstore product to moisturize her skin prior to the red carpet. "Since it's not greasy, it's prefect to make up her glow, without worry of messing up her outfit," makeup artist Jessica Smalls said. 

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Vaseline

Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter, $6

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Zendaya, Beauty

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zendaya

To achieve "pieceyness" of the actress' hairstyle, Unilever hairstylist Ursula Stephen added this mousse, using the scrunching technique for shine and waves.

ESC: Met Gala 2018 Drugstore Beauty

Dove

Curls Defining Mousse, $5

RELATED ARTICLE: How Yara Shahidi Achieved a Heavenly Glow at the Met Gala

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

