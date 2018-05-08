Inside Justin Theroux and Emma Stone's Newfound Friendship

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:00 PM

Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

BACKGRID

Who knew Justin Theroux and Emma Stone were such good buds?

Last night, photogs spotted Justin and Emma leaving together from Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala after-party at the Up & Down Club in NYC. Of course, the friends weren't alone—the two left in a chauffeured car with Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

A source tells E! News that in addition to leaving together, two also arrived with each other to Riri's fun-filled bash last night and "were together all night."

"They mingled with guests and both drank Armand de Brignac," adds the source. 

Theroux, who had not attended the Met Gala since 2010, donned an all-black look for the swanky after party. Stone opted to wear the navy blue dress with gold embellishments that she rocked to the glittering gala.

But this isn't the only time that the stars, who recently worked together on the upcoming series Maniac, have spent time with each other in recent days. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala After-Party Pics

Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

TheImageDirect.com

Last Wednesday, Justin and Emma were spotted out and about in New York City. The two high-profile stars donned baseball caps and low-key ensembles for a late-night dinner at Blue Ribbon Sushi in the Soho area of Lower Manhattan.

Justin went incognito with a Sade t-shirt and jeans. Meanwhile Stone wore a black baseball cap, black tank, khaki pants and running shoes.

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Instagram

In April, Justin and Emma posed for a photo with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

Theroux posted the photo on his social media and wrote, "Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs."

Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars, Candids

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Recently Emma was linked to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

Theroux and estranged wife Jennifer Aniston announced on Valentine's Day that they would be splitting after more than two years of marriage. 

Last night's appearance marks Theroux's first red carpet since the separation.

Meanwhile, Stone and Aniston were once photographed in a big embrace at the 2015 Academy Awards.

