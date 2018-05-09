Oxygen's In Defense Of Will Take You Inside Some of the Most Notorious Criminal Cases

Oxygen is about to give all you true crime obsessives an in-depth look at four of the most headline-grabbing cases to rock the country from the people most uniquely capable: The defense attorneys for the infamously accused.

The network will debut a new original series, In Defense Of, on Saturday, June 23, which will explore the complex relationships between controversial defendants and the attorneys who represented them—and E! News has your exclusive first look.

In each hour-long standalone episode, viewers will hear from attorneys for Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh, Branch Davidians member Clive Doyle, Ted Bundy, and Jodi Arias, where they'll learn riveting details of the most personal moments between attorney and client, detailing the evolution of their relationships while possibly challenging your preconceptions of each case.