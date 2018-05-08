You'd Never Guess Kendall Jenner Has a Met Gala Hangover From This Glam Photo

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 8, 2018 1:11 PM

Kendall Jenner admits she's suffering from one "heavenly" hangover. 

The supermodel and E! reality star partied the night away at last night's 2018 Met Gala, heading from the main event to Rihanna's after-party with Kim Kardashian and besties Gigi and Bella Hadid. Kendall kept the celebration going through Tuesday, getting all dressed up to indulge in a stack of pancakes on the balcony of her New York City hotel room. 

With her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and oversized shades to hide the effects of one too many vodka sodas, Kendall continues to prove she's just a girl after our own heart! She's also modeling an extravagant red gown with a massive tulle skirt in the Instagram post, something the average 22-year-old doesn't typically get to do.

But this is Kendall Jenner we're talking about, and her life is anything but average. 

2018 Met Gala After-Party Pics

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Pap Nation / Splash New

Jenner channeled her inner angel by walking the red carpet in an Off-White jumpsuit similar to big sister Kim's Met Gala look from the year before. Her next after-party ensemble fell in line with the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme and was also designed by Off-White. 

The stunning brunette stepped out wearing a mini-dress version of a Michelangelo-inspired painting, completing the fresh look with chunky necklaces and strappy silver heels. 

Last night marked Kendall's fifth consecutive Met Gala. Luckily she has entire year to recover before the 2019 extravaganza!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

