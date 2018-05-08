Amy Schumer Wants to Smoke Weed With Gayle King

Gayle King has never smoked weed before--but that's all about to change if Amy Schumer has anything to do with it!

In her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Gayle reveals that this plan all unfolded at Ellen's 60th birthday party.

At the celebration (which Gayle calls "one of the best birthday parties ever"), she recalls revealing to Amy that she had "never smoked a marijuana cigarette." Always joking around, the comedian replied, "Well we have to do something about that!"

Gayle then brings Oprah Winfrey into the conversation, revealing that her BFF "has also smoked a little marijuana."

While Gayle makes it clear that she's not against trying weed with Amy, she feels content without it. Simply put, she says, "I prefer to be high on life."