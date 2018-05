Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Global Tour Dates

Shawn Mendes better not get "Lost in Japan," because he's got of other places to see in 2019. The singer—known for hits like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "In My Blood," "Mercy," "Stitches," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" and "Treat You Better"—just announced he will be headlining his third global concert tour, mapping out 56 dates in Europe and North America.

Ticket pre-sales begin May 12, and tickets for the general public will go on sale May 19.

Mendes will be touring in support of his self-titled third album, out May 25 on Island Records.

Here is the complete list of the singer's European tour dates:

3/7/2019: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL

3/10/2019: Sportpaleis in Antwerp, BE

3/11/2019: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, DE

3/13/2019: Spektrum in Oslo, NO

3/15/2019: Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, SE

3/16/2019: Royal Arena in Copenhagen, DK

3/18/2019: LANXESS Arena in Cologne, DE

3/19/2019: AccorHotels Arena in Paris, FR

3/21/2019: Olympiahalle in Munich, DE

3/23/2019: Unipol Arena in Bologna, IT

3/24/2019: Pala Alpitour in Turin, IT

3/26/2019: Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ES

3/28/2019: Altice Arena in Lisbon, PT

3/30/2019: Sud De France in Montpellier, FR

3/31/2019: Hallenstadion in Zurich, CH

4/2/2019: Tauron Arena in Krakow, PL

4/3/2019: Weiner Stadthalle in Vienna, AT

4/6/2019: SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK

4/7/2019: Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK

4/9/2019: Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, UK

4/10/2019: First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK

4/13/2019: 3Arena in Dublin, IE

4/16/2019: The O2 Arena in London, UK

4/17/2019: The O2 Arena in London, UK