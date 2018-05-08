Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Team Up for 2018 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Two divas are better than one.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato will perform—together!—at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, dick clark productions announced today.

They will sing "Fall in Line," Aguilera's new single from her forthcoming album, Liberation. "We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and she took it to the next level," Aguilera raved in Billboard's May 5 issue. "I almost cried when I first heard her on the record."

Previously announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Aguilera and Lovato's collaboration has been a long time coming.

"Christina is one of my biggest inspirations and I would love to do a song with her," Lovato told fans in a 2015 Twitter Q&A. "That would be a dream come true. We have to make this happen!"