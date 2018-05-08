13 Reasons Why Season 2's Intense Trailer Is Here: Will There Be Justice for Hannah Baker?

"I thought this whole thing was going to be over," Clay (Dylan Minnette) says in the new 13 Reasons Why season two trailer. Hey, us too.

"But it's not," Clay continues in voiceover.

The tapes were just the beginning for the Liberty High crew. Following Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide and the distribution of her 13 cassette tapes detailing the reasons why she took her own life, the Baker family's lawsuit against the school moved forward. But now there are polaroids. "Hannah wasn't the only one," the picture in Clay's locker says.

"The truth doesn't always make things right," Jessica (Alisha Boe) says.