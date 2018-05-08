All of the Sinfully Glamorous Outfits the Stars Wore to the 2018 Met Gala After-Parties

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:30 AM

Once the 2018 Met Galawas over, the party moved from the iconic steps to all of the Big Apple. 

As is the annual tradition, throngs of Hollywood's most famous—and stylish—stepped out of their cars and onto one of fashion's biggest stages at the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night in celebration of the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

There was no shortage of religious allusions as fashionistas like Sarah Jessica Parker sported a crown with the nativity scene on it while Ariana Grande posed in a dress imprinted with Michelangelo's The Last Judgment scene. Katy Perryand Rihanna took the theme's inspiration once step further when they arrived as an embellished angel and pope

But, after all of the heavenly celebrity sightings on the way into the gala, the night had only just begun. Once the clock struck midnight, stars said goodnight to this ball and headed for the nearest bathroom to swap their couture creations for something worthy of the night's second party shift. 

For Blake Lively, that meant a colorful tartan ensemble with knee-high boots for Rihanna's late-night bash at NYC hot spot Up&Down while gal pal Gigi Hadid donned a blush metallic pantsuit. Kim Kardashian opted for a sexy bondage look after sporting a Versace chainmail gown to the main event. As for Jennifer Lopez, the triple threat switched out of her Balmain gown and into a colorful mini for a night on the town with her baseball beau, Alex Rodriguez

Needless to say, the gala may have been over, by the divine style soirée had only just begun. 

Check out all of the after-party looks in E!'s gallery here

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

