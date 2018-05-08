All of the Sinfully Glamorous Outfits the Stars Wore to the 2018 Met Gala After-Parties

But, after all of the heavenly celebrity sightings on the way into the gala, the night had only just begun. Once the clock struck midnight, stars said goodnight to this ball and headed for the nearest bathroom to swap their couture creations for something worthy of the night's second party shift.

For Blake Lively, that meant a colorful tartan ensemble with knee-high boots for Rihanna's late-night bash at NYC hot spot Up&Down while gal pal Gigi Hadid donned a blush metallic pantsuit. Kim Kardashian opted for a sexy bondage look after sporting a Versace chainmail gown to the main event. As for Jennifer Lopez, the triple threat switched out of her Balmain gown and into a colorful mini for a night on the town with her baseball beau, Alex Rodriguez.

Needless to say, the gala may have been over, by the divine style soirée had only just begun.

Check out all of the after-party looks in E!'s gallery here.