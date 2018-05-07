Divine Intervention! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Are Hanging Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 7:22 PM
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Is Jeremy Scott responsible for mending the bridge between Cardi Band Nicki Minaj?
It would appear so, thank to one photo from tonight's 2018 Met Gala. Let's break it down: Cardi attended her first Met Gala as the Moschino designer's plus-one. Nicki is a close friend of Jeremy's, and in 2016 they attended the Met Gala together. So it would make sense that Jeremy thought it his civic duty to unite the feuding rapper's, right? (That's our story and we're sticking to it.)
Photographers caught Nicki and Cardi in conversation, and it looks like things went exceedingly well! Minaj might have even rubbed Cardi's baby bump! There's a reason this year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," people!
In a recent interview, Nicki said Cardi "begged" to be featured on her "MotorSport" collaboration with Migos. After hearing Cardi talk about her experience in a way that Nicki did not take kindly to, she said, "I really fully supported her and up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview."
"And I can just imagine how many girls wish they could've been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I'm not saying it in a cocky way," she continued.
Looks like this ultra-talented pair has chosen to forgive and forget. For that, we're #blessed.
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!