Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort's Divergent Reunion Gave Us the Closure We Needed

Who needs the third Divergent movie when you can basically have it on the red carpet at the Met Gala?!

A futuristic-looking Shailene Woodley and a classically dressedAnsel Elgort took the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, on Monday night and fans were quick to get excited about the reunion of the former Divergent series stars.

Quick to get excited—but then possibly sad that the final chapter of the beloved series never got made into the movie that was promised? You betcha.

Readers may recall that the film adaptation of the third book in Veronica Roth's YA trilogy, Allegiant, never actually happened due to the poor performance of the second film, Insurgent. There was talk, then there were talks and then there was nothing. That's right—only two parts of a trilogy came out. How cruel.

The decision to never finish out the series left many feeling out of sorts and maybe even a tad broken-hearted.