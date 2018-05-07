Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

Chrissy Teigen didn't attend this year's 2018 Met Gala, but she still had some fun with the fashion event from the comfort of her own home.

The expecting star shared a photo of herself at home on the couch on Monday evening, playing a game and watching Vanderpump Rules. Teigen, who is set to welcome her second child with husband John Legend in the upcoming months, showed off her bare baby bump in the Instagram post.

"waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!" Teigen wrote to her social media followers. She then followed up with a second post, this time a red carpet glam tutorial.