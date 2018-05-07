Blake Lively Is as Ornate as a Catholic Cathedral at Met Gala 2018

We need a tour guide to fully appreciate Blake Lively's embellished Atelier Versace gown from the 2018 Met Gala.

Not only did the stunning gown transition into a crimson-colored skirt and dramatic train that could have been the drapings of a 17th century castle, but the bodice looked like a stained glass art piece from a cathedral in old-world Italy. Every ornate detail, from the threaded embroidery to the gold, rope-like weaving, worked together to create a canvas of religious-influenced fashion.

Blake wore her hair in a voluminous bun, which was accented by a golden, halo-like headpiece, giving her major style saint vibes. The actress paired the spectacular look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.