Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus Hit the 2018 Met Gala With Stella McCartney

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:59 PM

Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus took to the 2018 Met Gala with designer Stella McCartney on Monday night in New York City.

The Met Gala, which this year has the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, is always held on the first Monday in May.

For the annual event, Michael Jackson's daughter opted for a brown Stella McCartney frock and ornate headdress. 

Meanwhile, Miley opted for an old Hollywood look, a plunging black dress by McCartney.

The celebs posed with the designer, who is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney, before heading into the museum's soiree. Stella rocked a green dress for her tour down the red carpet.

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Paris Jackson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B, Tom Brady, Gisele Bunchen, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Michelle Williams were just some of the famous faces who also dazzled on the red carpet at tonight's glittering gala.

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

