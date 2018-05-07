Jaden Smith Is Still the King of Unlikely Accessories at 2018 Met Gala

It's not his own hair, but Jaden Smith can't avoid making a statement on the Met Gala red carpet.

Unlike last year's spectacle, where Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's 19-year-old brought a literal chunk of his own dreadlocks, Jaden was once again accompanied by some standout self-promo.

The up-and-coming rapper celebrated his latest accomplishment by carrying his gold certification plaque for hit song "Icon," proudly posing for photos and holding it up in the air with a smile on his face.

The fashionable teen strayed from the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in a Louis Vuitton trench coat, white denim and chunky tennis shoes.