Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Chemistry Is Undeniable at 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala.

Marking her first official appearance since she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, the E! reality star and cosmetics mogul took a brief break from motherhood on Monday evening all in the name of high-fashion.

Kylie ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase with Travis Scott by her side, who until now has yet to hit the red carpet with his girlfriend of about one year. She flaunted her figure in a black mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang, complete with angular sunglasses and a slicked back bun. Scott let his leading lady shine by wearing an understated, yet stylish, black suit with belted details.

The 20-year-old finds herself in excellent company tonight, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner expected to attend.