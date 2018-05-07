Kendall Jenner Wears a Pants Version of Kim Kardashian's Look at Met Gala 2018

Older sisters know best, after all—which may be the reason why Kendall inadvertently chose to channel her sis.

One thing we know for sure: Kendall will be comfortable whether she's dancing the night away or taking bathroom selfies. Last week at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue celebration, the supermodel revealed to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi how excited she was for the first Monday in May.

"Last year was officially my favorite, so I'm hoping this year will top it or be as good or anything. I'm excited. It's always a really nice time," Kendall said.

So what's the verdict, folks? Did Kendall outdo herself? Or did her look fall flat?