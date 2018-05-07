Katy Perry and Her Angel Wings Turn Heads at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Katy Perry is rockin' angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala.

After arriving in a vintage convertible, the singer was photographed wearing a short, gold Versace dress when she stepped on to the red carpet on Monday at fashion's biggest event of the year. Attached to her dress, Perry wore huge angel wings to complete her look. Perry paired the outfit with thigh-high gold boots.

The Met Gala takes place each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. his year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Perry's stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, shared a sneak peek of the singer's look before she hit the red carpet.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

"#details #KatyPerry @versace," she captioned the preview post.

"On my way to the Met with my lucky charm, it's my rosary and it's blessed by Pope Francis," Perry said on her Instagram Story.

At the end of April, Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis at the Vatican at the United to Cure event, an international conference on the cure for cancer.

Perry was without Bloom on the red carpet at the fashion event on Monday.

What do you think about her outfit? Sound off in the comments!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , 2018 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Met Gala , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

Divine Intervention! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Are Hanging Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala Look Isn't Complete Without a Mysterious Band-Aid

Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Elon Musk and Grimes Couple Up at 2018 Met Gala

Met Gala Couples: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lead Looks

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.