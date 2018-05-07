Did 2 Chainz Just Propose at the 2018 Met Gala? See for Yourself!

Spoiler alert: she said yes!

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala and had more than striking a posing on his mind.

While walking up the Met's famed stairs, the "We Own It" rapper got down on one knee and proposed to Kesha Ward—his wife! That's right, the two are already married and have three kids together!

Needless to say Kesha, who wed the rapper in 2013, accepted her hubby's proposal—and the new ring, of course! For the exciting night in NYC, the pair was outfitted in Versace.

The annual event, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.