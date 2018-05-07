Rihanna Continues Her Reign as Pope of the Met Gala Red Carpet

Rihanna remains undefeated with her incredible style at the Met Gala 2018.

As a co-host of this year's annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, the Fenty designer showed up and showed out, once again. To honor the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the star wore a pope-inspired look with an embellished mini dress with a matching belted train, jacket, mitre and sparkling Christian Louboutin heels. Although the silhouette of each piece of her ensemble is bold and unique, it's the crystallized fabric with a design reminiscent of traditionally Catholic textiles that is the hero of the look.

It's glam. It's bold. It standouts with ease on the red carpet. Rihanna wins, again.