Mindy Kaling Is a Fashion Queen With Her Regal Crown at the 2018 Met Gala

Yaaaaaas queen!

Mindy Kaling's reign was supreme when she hit the red carpet in a regal look at the 2018 Met Gala, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

For the fashion event of the season, the A Wrinkle in Time star opted for a grey dress, black gloves and ornate crown—she's definitely channeling some Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady vibes with this one.

This is the fourth time The Mindy Project star has attended the Costume Institute's annual gala. Last year, Mindy donned a blue glittering frock by Prabal Gurung.

In 2016, the comedy queen attended the opening of the Manus X Machina exhibit in a white dress by Tory Burch. In 2013, Kaling opted for a plum dress.