R. Kelly Movie and Investigative Docu-Series Coming to Lifetime

Last week, the Women of Color of Time's Up published an open letter announcing their support of #MuteRKelly, a protest that aims to call attention to the women who have accused Kelly of abuse and prevent his performances and ticket sales.

Kelly's management called the movement "unjust" and "off target" and has denied all allegations.

"Soon it will become clear Mr. Kelly is the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time," the statement read in part.

Last August, Kelly was denying allegations that he was holding women against their will.

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name," Kelly's lawyer, Linda Mensche, told E! News at the time.