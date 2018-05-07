Allison Mack Married Actress Nicki Clyne Prior to Sex Trafficking Arrest

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne

Instagram

Allison Mack is married to Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, federal prosecutors said in court documents obtained by E! News. 

The Smallville star—who is facing sex crime charges in connection with purported self-help organization NXIVM—wed Clyne in February 2017 and lives with her in New York, the transcripts state. Both Mack and Clyne's social media accounts feature photos with each other. 

Last month, Mack (along with the organization's founder Keith Raniere) was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. After being released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, Mack plead not guilty to all three charges. 

Photos

Court Appearances

Allison Mack, Court

emal Countess/Getty Images

The U.S. Attorney's Office has accused Raniere of creating a sex slavery ring in which "slaves" were to enlist other prospective members in order to become "masters." Between February 2016 and February 2017, Mack is accused of recruiting "slaves" by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them, and allegedly required her "slaves" to engage in sexual activity with Raniere in exchange for money or other benefits.

Mack faces a minimum 15 years in prison. 

In court documents obtained E! News, both Mack and federal prosecutors requested to push the start of a potential trail until after May 3 because "they are engaged in plea negotiations, which they believe are likely to result in the disposition of this case without trial."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Weddings , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken Throws Shade at Recently Eliminated American Idol Contestant Catie Turner

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Why Khloe Kardashian Is Giving Tristan Thompson "Another Chance"

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose Is ''Obsessed'' With Little Sister Gio Grace

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Prince's Turks and Caicos Estate Is Up for Auction: Inside the Luxury Home

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Wear Hand-Me-Downs for New Photo

ESC: Alexander Wang, Bella Hadid

Met Gala 2018 Cheat Sheet: Banished Foods, Guest Trackers and More

Adele Throws "Titanic"-Themed 30th Birthday Bash

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.